Ciryl Gane says he’s fighting “for my country” at UFC Paris, plans to “put on a show” against Tai Tuivasa to get the “finish”

Ciryl Gane is excited to headline the first UFC event in Paris, France.

Gane, who was born and raised in France is excited to fight in front of his family and friends again. The Frenchman hasn’t fought at home since his muay Thai career and he knows the walkout and the moment will be special.

“Yeah, it’s special. This is different, it’s really different, my last fight was for the belt and now it’s for my country, in front of my country,” Gane said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “It’s special… Not much pressure, though. I have this experience already as my career in muay Thai was in France, I fought in front of my family and friends. I’m going to be really happy to fight in Paris, more than Houston or Anaheim.”

After Gane lost to Francis Ngannou for the heavyweight title back in January, he was uncertain what would be next for him and admits he didn’t expect it to be Tai Tuivasa.

“Not really because I just lost my fight for the belt, I really didn’t expect this guy. I’m okay, I’m really okay with it,” Gane said. “He’s dangerous, everyone knows that he’s a big puncher and his career is nice, he lost sometimes, but this is the sport, sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.”

Against Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris, Ciryl Gane believes the Aussie is a more dangerous opponent than Derrick Lewis was. He also believes Tuivasa is a much different striker than both Ngannou and Lewis.

However, Gane believes his footwork will be the difference as he is confident he will be too fast for Tuivasa and avoid the power shots.

“This is a little bit different striking, I move a little bit more than him, he punches more than me,” Gane said. “I have to use my footwork and we will see, it’s a good matchup for fans of striking… They aren’t the same because he is a bit better, he can rush and land more than one punch. Derrick Lewis is really dangerous with one punch but Tuivasa can do two, or three or four which is why he’s more dangerous than Lewis right now.”

With Gane expecting to avoid the power shots, he believes he will eventually get the stoppage win against Tuivasa, but is uncertain if it will come with his hands or on the ground.

“I don’t know exactly. I want to finish the fight because it will be in front of my fans and I want to put on a show for my fans,” Gane said. “I’m going to try to finish the fight with striking, but everyone knows I can go to the ground game.”

If Gane does get the stoppage win, he knows it will be a special moment for him and his entire country.

“I’m not really stressing about that, but it’s more happiness. It’s different, I can feel it, the people have been waiting for this for a long time,” Gane said.

Do you think Ciryl Gane will finish Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris?