Parker Porter believes he has “something to prove,” expects to finish Josh Parisian early

Parker Porter is viewing this as his true UFC debut.

Porter, a 35-year-old heavyweight, took his UFC debut on just days’ notice against Chris Daukaus and was knocked out in the first round. For Porter, he says he was not in the place to accept a fight, as he even had to cut weight but couldn’t say no to the UFC.

“It was the middle of the pandemic, I had a three-week-old baby,” Porter said to BJPENN.com on Just Scrap Radio. “I didn’t think the UFC would be knocking at my door at that time, I was in between gyms and not training as frequently. Gyms were even just starting to open up. There was a lot of things stacked against me, but I couldn’t say no.”

Following his debut loss, Porter was quickly booked to return at UFC Vegas 15 against Josh Parisian. For many fans, they viewed it as a setup fight for Parisian to get a win. However, Porter doesn’t believe that to be true, and even if that is the case, plans to spoil the party.

“I don’t know how to take it. If it was intended to be a setup fight for Josh, they made a mistake. I don’t think it is a setup fight for anybody,” Porter explained. “Josh has had a long road. He has had some good fights, time spent on The Ultimate Fighter, he has been on the Contender Series twice. He has earned his chance to be there and I think I put in my time, I’ve been chasing this for a long time and I won’t go quietly. I’m going home with a W.”

Porter also knows he has to have a good showing on Saturday night or could be 0-2 in the UFC and cut. So, for the 35-year-old, he knows he has something to prove to the UFC and MMA fans.

“I have something to prove. I didn’t have the best showing, I was underprepared and shooting from the hip,” he explained. “That is not going to be the case this time. I have to undo that stigma that was created from my debut.”

Not only is Parker Porter confident he will pull off the upset and win, but he also believes he will finish Parisian and hopes it is in the first.

“I think you can see a first or second-round finish. Whether it is a knockout or sub I will get it done,” Porter concluded.

