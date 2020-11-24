Just Scrap Radio Ep. 20 with Badou Jack, Viddal Riley, Gina Mazany & Parker Porter

The 20th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton is here ahead of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. and UFC Vegas 15.

We’re first joined by former WBC super-middleweight and WBA light heavyweight champion, Badou Jack (2:43). Next, one of boxing’s top prospects, Viddal Riley (14:42) joins the show. Then, UFC flyweight, Gina Mazany (32:14) comes on. Closing out the program is UFC heavyweight, Parker Porter (47:10).

Badou Jack opens up the show to preview his upcoming fight against Blake McKernan on the Tyson vs. Jones Jr. undercard. Jack knows this is do-or-die for his career if he is going to get another title shot as he is just 1-2-2 in his last five. However, Jack believes he was robbed on a couple of those decisions so he expects to KO McKernan who he doesn’t think is on his level. He also revealed he was supposed to box Tito Ortiz on this card. Jack closes it out by making a case to get a rematch with Jean Pascal in early 2021 for the WBA and WBC silver light heavyweight titles.

Viddal Riley then comes on to preview his fight against former UFC heavyweight, Rashad Coulter on the Tyson-Jones Jr. undercard. Riley is one of the top boxing prospects and at 4-0 is looking to add another stoppage win to his record. The Brit then discusses his internet fame as he was the coach of KSI for his bout with Logan Paul and has over one million YouTube subscribers.

Gina Mazany joins the program to preview her UFC Vegas 15 fight against Rachael Ostovich. Mazany discusses the drop-down to flyweight and moving to Missouri to train under James Krause full-time. Mazany knows this is do-or-die for her UFC career but is confident she will beat Ostovich as she feels more confident at 125-pounds.

Parker Porter closes out the show to discuss his UFC Vegas 15 fight against Josh Parisian. Porter talks about his UFC debut and how that did not show the fighter he is due to the short notice he had. The 35-year-old also talks about former opponent, Jon Jones wishing him well ahead of his UFC debut.

