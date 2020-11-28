Badou Jack slams “boxing politics,” believes he will need to KO Jean Pascal in their rematch in order to win

Badou Jack believes there is too much politics in boxing.

Although Jack is just 1-2-2 in his last five, he has been part of some controversial decisions. He lost a narrow split decision to Jean Pascal last December in a fight many thought Jack won. He also fought Adonis Stevenson to a draw where many thought he won that fight as well.

So, after reflecting on his recent skid, Jack realizes he can’t go to the scorecards anymore as the judges are getting it wrong more often than not.

“I beat all those guys but it is boxing politics,” Jack said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Stevenson, Pascal, it is what it is. We are going to have to knock them out to win, I know that now.”

Ever since the controversial loss to Jean Pascal, Badou Jack has called for their rematch to take place. The Swede wanted it to be on the Tyson-Jones Jr. undercard but claims Pascal backed out after wanting more money.

“I am looking to fight for the title. I just got robbed for the title in December and the talk was a rematch with Pascal. Lockdown and all this happened and then this was supposed to be an exhibition,” Jack said. “I thought why not, get some exposure for the exhibition and they then pushed the date to November. In the meantime, I was trying to fight Pascal on this card but there wasn’t any money for that and he wants the fans to come back. We will fight beginning next year.

“We were going back and forth at it on Twitter about our rematch and he said I was scared or some shit. I am the one asking for the fight. He is the one saying he needs more money and all that,” Jack later added. “Let’s do it on this card, I said absolutely, I’m not excited to fight this dude Blake, I would rather fight Pascal. That is the fight I am waiting for.”

Whenever Badou Jack and Jean Pascal share the ring together again, Jack knows he has to finish the Canadian as he isn’t certain the judges will give him the win.

