UFC signs the brother of Deiveson Figueiredo

MMA manager Wallid Ismail has announced on social media that the UFC has signed Francisco Figueiredo, the brother of Deiveson Figueiredo.

It’s been a good few weeks for the Figueiredo brothers. First, Deiveson defeated Alex Perez by submission at UFC 255 to defend his flyweight belt for the first time. The promotion then booked him against Brandon Moreno at UFC 256. Then UFC president Dana White handed him a bag of cash. Now his brother Francisco is making good in his own right, as he’s just been signed to the UFC. Ismail announced on social media that the younger Figueiredo brother signed with the UFC (via MMAFighting.com).

Many fans likely didn’t know that Figueiredo had a brother, but he does, and he’s quite the talent in his own right. The lesser-known Figueiredo is 31 years old, so he’s one year younger than his brother. Francisco, who fights at bantamweight, is actually an 11-year veteran of the sport, having made his debut all the way back in 2009 at age 20. He has since racked up an 11-3-1 record in mixed martial arts, with plenty of experience coming in Jungle Fight. Overall, this looks like a nice signing by the UFC.

Figueiredo actually fought former UFC flyweight John Lineker back in 2011, losing that fight. Figueiredo is currently unbeaten over his last three fights heading into his UFC debut. His last fight took place in September 2019, where he had a draw against Eduardo Souza in Jungle Fight. Prior to that, he had won back-to-back fights by knockout to Manoel dos Santos and Vitor Leandro. In his last eight fights, he has a 5-1-1, 1 NC record, so he is coming into the UFC with quite a bit of momentum.

Look for the UFC to book Francisco Figueiredo sometime in early 2021 for his Octagon debut. It’s possible the UFC could look to pair him up with Deiveson on the same card, as they recently did with the Shevchenko sisters at UFC 255.

Who do you want to see Francisco Figueiredo fight next?