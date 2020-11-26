Pro fighters make their picks for Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis

In the main event of UFC Vegas 15, a pivotal heavyweight bout headlines the card as Curtis Blaydes takes on Derrick Lewis. Heading into the fight, Blaydes is a -400 favorite while “The Black Beast” is a +300 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The majority of pros believe it will be Blaydes using his wrestling to get his hand raised.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis:

Jack Hermansson, UFC middleweight: I am going with Derrick Lewis. He always surprises you and is never out of a fight even though he is not the most technical dude. He has that touch of death and as long as there is one-second left he can win. It will be tough for him but he is proving people wrong time and time again.

Khaos Williams, UFC welterweight: I think Derrick Lewis. He will get taken down but he is so strong that I think he can get back up and eventually land something big on Curtis.

Brandon Royal, UFC flyweight: I think Curtis Blaydes dominates him using his wrestling to win.

Renato Moicano, UFC lightweight: I think Curtis Blaydes will win. He is a much better wrestler and Lewis has had trouble with wrestlers in the past. Lewis does have the knockout power and we have seen Blaydes get KO’d before by Ngannou but I think Blaydes can get him down and hold him down.

Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: I think Blaydes takes it. He will grind him out as his wrestling is just on a different level and I think he can do it 25 minutes.

Max Griffin, UFC welterweight: I got my man, Curtis Blaydes. I think he can take Lewis down and dominate him.

Parker Porter, UFC heavyweight: I got Blaydes by just being able to outwrestle him.

***

Fighters picking Curtis Blaydes: Brand Royval, Renato Moicano, Dustin Jacoby, Max Griffin, Parker Porter

Fighters picking Derrick Lewis: Jack Hermansson, Khaos Williams

Who do you see winning the UFC Vegas 15 main event between Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis?