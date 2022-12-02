Natan Levy expects Genaro Valdez to “gas” at UFC Orlando en route to a stoppage win: “I’m looking forward to being the best fight on the card and getting a bonus”

Natan Levy is expecting to get a bonus when he faces Genaro Valdez at UFC Orlando.

Levy is set to return to the Octagon at UFC Orlando on Saturday. The 31-year-old is coming off a decision win over Mike Breeden back in April but after the fight, he had to have minor surgery on his knee. Yet, the plan was to always return by the end of the year.

“No, it’s not too long because I had minor knee surgery,” Levy said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I wanted to heal properly and get to the fight in proper shape… I had the surgery in June or July and like a month later, six weeks later I was back to being able to do everything.”

Once Levy was able to return to the Octagon, he was booked to fight Valdez at UFC Orlando. For the 31-year-old, he was ecstatic that he will be fighting in front of fans and on a stacked card.

“When I signed the contract for the fight, I didn’t even know it was outside of Vegas. I got the news a couple of days later and was thrilled about it,” Levy explained. “This is as close as you can get to a pay-per-view, there is no title fight but the card is stacked. It’s going to be a great card. I’m looking forward to being the best fight on the card and getting a bonus. But, I know it will be tough competition so me and Valdez are going to have to push it.”

Although Natan Levy is expecting a tough fight against Genaro Valdez, he does believe he can finish him. He thinks the Mexican will eventually gas, and once that happens, he’s confident the finish will come.

“I don’t really plan on anything, I know I can finish him with the right timed shots, it can be a knockout, submission or decision,” Levy said. “But, I don’t really see it going to a decision, I think he will gas and I will finish him.”

If Levy does get the finish he’s after, he believes it sets him up to have a big 2023 and start making a run up the lightweight ranks.

“Against a tough opponent against Valdez, I think it really bumps me up… My goal for next year is to fight three times and get another contract next year,” Levy concluded.

