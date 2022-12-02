Stephen Thompson reveals funny story on how he spent a weekend in jail: “I’m never going back”

Stephen Thompson is known as one of, if not the nicest fighter in the UFC, but he has had a run-in with the law.

Thompson is universally liked but ahead of his UFC Orlando main event fight against Kevin Holland, he revealed he spent a weekend in jail when he grew up. However, what he did was nothing serious as he says he got caught skinny dipping and quickly realized he was not cut out for jail.

Wonderboy spent a weekend in jail?!?!? 🤯 [ Watch the full #UFCOrlando main event interview now: https://t.co/vxrkMdR5iS ] pic.twitter.com/8WcBd1obOL — UFC (@ufc) December 1, 2022

“Dude, I pray that I don’t ever go to jail. I spent a weekend one time and it was the worst,” Thompson said.

Holland then asked Thompson what he did and revealed he skinny-dipped and got caught by security cameras.

“Just skinny dipping man. They had cameras and we had no idea. There were girls involved. They had put cameras up because someone had vandalized the pool the week before. So, they were trying to get us. Yeah, man, I was like I’m never going back, I’m never going back,” Thompson added.

Luckily for Stephen Thompson, he never had to go back to jail and rather focused on his MMA career. His main event fight against Kevin Holland will be his 19th appearance for the promotion – including having fought for the belt twice.

Yet, Thompson enters the fight on a two-fight losing skid but is confident he will snap it against Holland at UFC Orlando.

“I know that he is durable, I know he is tough. I’ve fought durable dudes before in Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal,” Thompson said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “He has fought some scary dudes at 185 that couldn’t put him away, like Thiago Santos. Mentally, I don’t go out there looking for the knockout. I just focus on the hardest fight imaginable and that is what I prepare for.”

What do you make of Stephen Thompson revealing he spent a weekend in jail?