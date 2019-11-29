Mike Winkeljohn discusses possible heavyweight move for Jon Jones

One of the biggest question fans ask Jon Jones is when will he move to heavyweight and will he fight Daniel Cormier again?

The Cormier trilogy is a massive fight, and many want to see him try his luck at heavyweight given he is practically cleared out the light heavyweight division. Yet, according to Jones’ coach in Mike Winkeljohn, “Bones” is committed to 205 pounds right now.

“I think right now he wants to clear out light heavyweight. Jon makes weight very easy, so he would really have to gain some weight to go up there,” Winkeljohn said to BJPENN.com. “It is also about motivation and money and getting the right fight. Whatever he thinks is the biggest challenge is what he wants.”

Winkeljohn also says the only way Bones will move up to heavyweight is for a title fight, and it has to be the right timing.

“I would think it would only do it for a title fight. It doesn’t make sense to go up there for any other reason,” he explained.

The next heavyweight title fight is expected to be Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier 3. Jones has already said he wants the winner. Either fight would be a big payday, but many fans would like to see Jones-Cormier 3 at heavyweight. Yet Winkeljohn isn’t sure “DC” even wants that fight anymore.

“I don’t think Daniel would want it, but I would like it and have no problem with it. I don’t know. If Cormier stays around it will happen so it all depends on if this is Cormier’s last fight,” Winkeljohn said. “I don’t think he will come back down and Cormier is better at heavyweight, so I would think it would be at heavyweight if it happens.”

For now, Jon Jones is focusing on Dominick Reyes. From there, he will either stay at 205 pounds and wait for Israel Adesanya to come up from the middleweight division, or move to heavyweight.

Would you like to see Jon Jones move up to heavyweight?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 11/29/2019.