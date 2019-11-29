VIDEO | Khabib Nurmagomedov and father unveil massive MMA gym in Dagestan

There are already a bunch of top Dagestani fighters in the UFC, and if Khabib Nurmagomedov and his father Abdulmanap have their way, there will be plenty more to come.

The father and son duo are in the process of opening a state-of-the-art MMA gym in the Dagestani capital of Makhachkala. This sprawling facility, which is being built inside a former beer warehouse, will feature tons of training space, steam rooms, offices, and lots more.

Take a tour of the space, which is still under construction, in the video below (via RT Sport). The tour is led by Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Abdulmanap is not only Khabib’s father, but the coach and mentor behind a host of Dagestan’s top fighters, such as UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev.

In the video above, the elder Nurmagomedov shares his hope that this new Makhachkala facility will set the standard for MMA training facilities all across Russia.

Khabib Nurmagomedov does not currently have a fight finalized, but he is expected to battle top contender Tony Ferguson in April of the new year, most likely in Brooklyn, New York. The pair have been scheduled to fight a whopping four times previously, but have yet to actually meet each other in the cage thanks to a long list of unfortunate twists of fate.

While the fight is still not official, the wheels are reportedly in motion. At the very least, it seems to be on UFC President Dana White’s To-Do List.

Khabib Nurmagomedov last fought in September, when he submitted top lightweight contender Dustin Poirier to successfully defend the UFC lightweight title. In his next most recent fight, he submitted his arch rival Conor McGregor, which marked his first successful title defense. Nurmagomedov won the vacant lightweight title in a 2018 fight with Al Iaquinta, which he won by decision.

The Dagestani star is currently a jaw-dropping 28-0.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 11/29/2019.