Dustin Poirier interested in Justin Gaethje rematch following McGregor vs. Cerrone booking

Yesterday, Conor McGregor’s Octagon return was finally confirmed. The Irishman will make his comeback against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246. This left many fighters’ pondering their next fight options, including McGregor’s former opponent, Dustin Poirier.

McGregor hasn’t fought since his UFC 229 bout in October 2018, when he challenged the lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Irishman tried to neutralize the grappling expertise of his Russian opponent but was ultimately submitted in the fourth round via neck crank.

Dustin Poirier’s last fight was also against the lightweight champion. The pair collided in a lightweight bout at UFC 242 in September 2019 in Abu Dhabi. “The Eagle” delivered another dominant performance against Poirier and submitted the former lightweight interim champion in the third round.

Like McGregor, Poirier has been out of action since he fought the champ. While he initially called for a rematch bout against Conor McGregor, Poirier now has his sights set on a new opponent. The 30-year-old is seemingly interested in a violent showdown against No. 4 ranked lightweight, Justin Gaethje.

The pair fought in early 2018, with Poirier winning by fourth-round TKO.

Y'all want that violence part 2?? https://t.co/PL7pNRj3lW — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) November 29, 2019

“Y’all want that violence part 2?” Poirier wrote on Twitter when a fan mentioned the matchup.

Justin Gaethje has also baited Conor McGregor on multiple occasions for a fight but his attempts were in vain, as his former opponent Cerrone won the race to fight McGregor. Gaethje fought Cerrone in his last fight in September 2019. In what’s become typical fashion, “The Highlight” finished Cowboy by KO in the first round.

The knock-out artist does not have any upcoming fights confirmed, and with the disappointing outcome of his call for a McGregor fight, a scrap against Dustin Poirier could be an exciting alternative.

Would you be interested in seeing Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje fight again in 2020?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 11/29/2019.