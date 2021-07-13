Rafael dos Anjos targets “little boy” Conor McGregor following UFC 264: “I would smash that guy”

UFC lightweight contender Rafael dos Anjos targeted “little boy” Conor McGregor following UFC 264, saying that “I would smash that guy.”

Dos Anjos was the backup fighter at UFC 264, being brought in by the promotion in case of a withdrawal by either McGregor or his rival Dustin Poirier. RDA weighed in successfully on Friday for the backup spot, but he was not needed on Saturday as both Poirier and McGregor successfully made it to the fight unscathed. Ironically, the fight ended when McGregor broke his leg in the first round, leading to Poirier winning via first-round TKO.

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com following the fight, RDA was asked how he would fare against McGregor after seeing Poirier get past him in the trilogy. As far as the former UFC lightweight champion goes, he believes he would destroy McGregor in a future fight.

“It would look way worse. I think my ground game is way more powerful than Poirier’s. It would be way different. Conor, he looked so sloppy, he looked so small. I met him at the weigh-in day and we had a small altercation in the back room and he looks so small. He looks like a little boy. I would smash that guy,” dos Anjos said.

RDA is coming off of a split decision win over Paul Felder in his last fight and is currently the No. 6 ranked lightweight in the UFC. As for McGregor, he is now the No. 7 ranked lightweight following the two straight TKO losses to Poirier in the latest UFC rankings update. Based on the rankings, this is a fight that makes sense, plus there is so much history between these two and so much bad blood. With McGregor being out for several months as he recovers from the leg injury, it seems unlikely we will see him tango with dos Anjos anytime soon, but this fight certainly makes a lot of sense down the road.

