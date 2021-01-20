Matt Frevola plans to drag Ottman Azaitar to the “deep waters and drown him” and derail his hype

Matt Frevola is ready to remind everyone he is a force to be reckoned with at lightweight.

Frevola, like most, had a rough 2020 as he had two fights canceled due to COVID-19 and had to pull out of another with an injury. However, the good news for Frevola was the injury allowed him to get on the main card of a Conor McGregor pay-per-view in UFC 257 which he is excited about.

“It was huge, especially after the 2020 I had where I had two fights canceled due to COVID and one fight canceled because I got hurt,” Frevola said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I was down but not out and when I found out this card was going down in January I hit up my manager that this was the card I wanted to be on.”

When Frevola returns, he will have to face undefeated knockout artist, Ottman Azaitar. It was a very intriguing bout and a fight Frevola actually wanted.

“I had my eye on him. I was watching the Ottman and Khama Worthy fight and saw he was undefeated,” Frevola explained. “Those are the kind of things that really excite me. He’s undefeated, all those first-round knockouts, another hype train that I can derail, it all really excites me.”

Entering the fight, Matt Frevola is the betting underdog but isn’t paying much attention to that. Instead, he knows he has the skillset to win this fight by using his wrestling and cardio to outwork Azaitar.

Frevola is also confident that after the first round, he can really start to take over and eventually drown Azaitar in the deep waters.

“I don’t think this guy hasn’t been tested like I will test him. Just drag him into the deep waters and drown him,” Frevola said. “He will come out hot, a lot of heavy punches, and I’m prepared for it. I would just say don’t blink, it will be a great fight.”

If Frevola does go out and beat Azaitar, it will set him up for a big fight, and one Frevola may call for.

“We will see. Have to see how I am feeling at the time,” he concluded.

Who do you think will win, Matt Frevola or Ottman Azaitar?