Matt Frevola pulled from UFC fight as cornerman, teammate Billy Quarantillo test positive for COVID-19

UFC lightweight Matt Frevola has announced he’s out of his scheduled June 20th fight with Frank Camacho, as one of his cornerman and his teammate Billy Quarantillo have both tested positive for COVID-19.

Frevola announced this unfortunate situation on Instagram on Thursday.

“The UFC has pulled me from my fight due to one of my cornerman testing positive for COVID-19,” Frevola explained. “We did everything possible to make this fight happen. They tested me twice and both results came back negative. I also provided proof of my positive antibodies test from April 30th but the UFC did not want any liability or to risk it. Being that there is a lack of knowledge on the incubation period and still so many unknowns regarding covid 19, they decided to pull me bc of the positive test result from my teammate and brother, Billy Q.

“He’s been a huge help and source of support throughout camp and I have no hard feelings,” Frevola added. “He is 100% healthy at the moment and feels fine, so he must be a symptomatic. This is a Crazy situation and everything happens for a reason. I am on weight and prepared to the fullest. I was really excited for this fight with Frank and told him if they find him a new opponent for Saturday I will be rooting for him. If not, I’m willing to rebook this fight ASAP or when ever he wants. I’m sorry to everyone who was excited to watch me fight and supports me along this journey, I really felt the love. Can’t believe I’m the first fighter to get 2 fights canceled due to this virus (without even having it) but I know it has effected a lot more lives in worse way. Figuring out the next move from here and will keep moving forward, that’s what we do! Should be booked to fight again ASAP and hope the UFC continues to take care of me.”

Quarantillo, who Frevola says tested positive for COVID-19, fought on May 30, defeating Spike Carlyle by decision.

As Frevola suggests, this is not the first time one of his fights has fallen through due to the coronavirus pandemic. He was expected to fight Roosevelt Roberts on April 25, but that entire card was scrapped due to the virus.

Stay tuned for further updates on this canceled Matt Frevola vs. Frank Camacho fight.