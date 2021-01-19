Just Scrap Radio Ep. 25 with Dan Hooker, Michael Chiesa, Matt Frevola, and Roxanne Modafferi

The 25th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Fight Island 8 and UFC 257.

We’re first joined by the sixth-ranked lightweight, Dan Hooker (2:48). Next, eighth-ranked welterweight, Michael Chiesa (19:22) joins the show. UFC lightweight, Matt Frevola (37:35) comes on. Closing out the program is eighth-ranked flyweight, Roxanne Modafferi (50:01).

Dan Hooker opens up the show to preview his UFC 257 co-main event against Michael Chandler. Hooker discusses why he wanted to welcome Chandler to the UFC after the former Bellator lightweight champ was the backup fighter for a title fight. Hooker also touches on having to stay an extra month in Abu Dhabi after the fight and what a win over Chandler does for him.

Michael Chiesa then comes on to preview his UFC Fight Island 8 main event against Neil Magny. Chiesa touches on thinking he was losing the fight when Khamzat Chimaev fell out and being promoted to the main event. The welterweight contender also discusses why this fight is a redemption of sorts for him and what a win does for him. Chiesa also discusses the state of the welterweight division.

Matt Frevola joins the program to talk about his UFC 257 main card scrap against Ottman Azaitar. The lightweight contender touches on Azaitar’s hype and what handing the prospect his first loss done for him. Frevola also believes if he survives the first round it is his fight to lose. He also touches on being on this massive pay-per-view card on Fight Island.

Roxanne Modafferi closes out the show to preview her UFC Fight Island 8 fight against Vivane Araujo. Modafferi talks about finally not having a rematch and being excited to head out to Fight Island. The flyweight contender also touches on the division and what a win over the rising prospect does for her. Modafferi concludes by talking about the betting lines and always being the underdog.

