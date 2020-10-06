Marlon Moraes expecting a “war” against Cory Sandhagen, believes a win earns him next title shot

Marlon Moraes has had a frustrating last couple of months.

Back in December at UFC 245, Moraes edged out a very close decision over Jose Aldo. Yet, many fans and even Dana White thought Aldo won the fight and when Moraes’ fight against Petr Yan was canceled due to the pandemic, it was Aldo and Yan fighting for the vacant title. For the number one contender, it was something that was hard to deal with.

“Frustration was the fact I lost the fight with Petr Yan and he got the title shot. Aldo is always Aldo and I can not be upset. It is what it is. I thought I was going to fight Cody Garbrandt, it made a lot of sense but he ends up moving down to 125,” Moraes said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “It was hard because who else was I going to fight? Sandhagen just lost to Sterling in under two minutes and I beat Sterling a couple of years ago quickly it didn’t make much sense. But, Cory Sandhagen is one of the best fighters in the world and it is a chance for me to showcase my skills.”

Entering the fight, Sandhagen is the small favorite which Moraes doesn’t understand. Yet, for Moraes, he knows he has the skillset to win the fight as he just says to get through Sandhagen’s reach and touch him. He also expects this fight to hit the ground at some point.

“He’s a long guy and knows how to use it. We are well prepared and we will get inside and touch him. It is not easy but we will work it,” Moraes said. “I will make him pay every time he tries to hit me, I will hit me first.

“He knows grappling, I know grappling. It is five rounds and it is a big opportunity if we end up fighting on the ground,” he explained. “In the fight, you have to find ways to beat your opponent. I think this fight will hit the ground at some point.”

For Marlon Moraes, he expects to finish Cory Sandhagen and hopefully get another fight in December to cement his case as the number one contender.

Yet, Moraes believes a finish over Sandhagen could make him leapfrog Aljamain Sterling and earn the next title shot.

“Hopefully, I can get another one. I want October than December,” Moraes said. “I’m healthy and want to get in there on October 10, have a war and after that, we will see. I want to get back in December.

“This is what I always say, you are only remembered for your last fight. If you wait too much, no one will remember what you did,” Moraes concluded. “Let’s get in there, have a good fight, and see what happens next. With the UFC everything changes so we will see.”

