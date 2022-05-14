Loopy Godinez “super happy” with “dominant” win over Ariane Carnelossi, believes she will get a ranked opponent next

Loopy Godinez couldn’t have drawn up her UFC 274 win any better.

Godinez was taking on Ariane Carnelossi and throughout her training camp, she got super confident as she would be able to win the fight with ease. That ended up being the case as she dominated the fight from start to finish.

“I can’t be upset with my performance at all, it was dominant,” Godinez said to BJPENN.com. “I’m super happy with it, it’s exactly how I pictured it, I honestly thought I would dominate it the entire time and that is what I did. When I was training for the fight, I just felt different, like I felt better than ever.”

Although Godinez won all three rounds, there was a point where she had Carnelossi hurt on the feet. However, she ended up taking the Brazilian down but looking back on it, Loopy Godinez believes she maybe could’ve gotten the stoppage had she kept striking.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“Maybe if I didn’t take her down, then maybe I land some more strikes and I finish her? But, my instinct was to take her down as I thought I’d have a better chance of finishing her with ground strikes,” Godinez said. “Obviously, I want to get the finish, but I like that I went 15 hard minutes to see, it was good to play out this way.”

With Godinez getting a dominant win and not taking much damage, the plan is to return as soon as possible. She wants to fight at least three more times this year, but the main thing is to enter the rankings, and she is confident she will get a ranked opponent next time out.

“I’m ready whenever. I took this week off, I’ll be back to training next week and start getting ready for a fight,” Godinez said. “I do think I will get a ranked person, but I will leave that to my management and the matchmakers.”

Do you think Loopy Godinez will get a ranked opponent next?

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below