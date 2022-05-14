Scott Coker not happy with judges decision in Michael Page vs. Logan Storley fight: “You’re just laying on somebody, that’s not MMA”

Scott Coker was not happy with the judges decision in yesterday’s Bellator 281 main event between Michael Page and Logan Storley.

Page (20-2 MMA) squared off with Storley (14-1 MMA) for the interim welterweight championship last night in London.

The result was a split decision victory for the American, who utilized his wrestling to control and smother the British standout for the majority of the fight. Although Storley was able to dictate most of the contest with his grappling, he produced very little offense aside from some knees to the thighs of ‘MVP’.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Given Logan Storley’s lack of offensive output, Bellator president Scott Coker believes Michael Page should have got the nod from the judges.

“Honestly, I thought that ‘MVP’ won that fight,” Coker said in his post-fight media scrum (h/t MMAFighting). “And the reason why I say that, to me, it’s like, I was talking to my guys back home and they go, ‘Look, it’s close but we think MVP won.’ And I said, ‘Well, why do you say that?’ And they said, ‘Because half the round, he was striking. The other half, you can’t just lay on somebody.’ You’re not doing any damage. You’re not getting closer to a submission. You’re not creating any threat. You’re just laying on somebody — and to me, that’s not MMA.”

Scott Coker continued:

“Control is one thing, but you can’t control somebody and just think that you’re going to win the fight. To me, it’s like, there’s certain things that have to happen, and wrestling alone is not going to be enough. Listen, [Michael Page] knew he was fighting a world-class wrestler. And honestly, I think Logan has some improvement to do, because you can’t just lay on somebody and think you’re going to win and score points, because that’s not MMA. That’s wrestling.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below