Dustin Poirier accepts challenge from Colby Covington

Dustin Poirier has accepted the challenge laid out by former teammate Colby Covington at UFC 272.

Covington had called out Poirier following his unanimous decision victory over Jorge Masvidal at March’s pay-per-view event in Las Vegas.

“That fight needs to happen. He’s talked too reckless in the media, he’s said ‘it’s on sight’ and the last time he was talking to you clickbait merchants he was saying ‘oh I’m not gonna fight Colby in the Octagon where there’s finances on the line, I’m gonna fight him in the streets and we’re both gonna go to jail’. It’s funny, it’s very ironic because he talks about being a family guy, a good guy, but he wants to fight me in the streets and potentially go away from his family. Dustin Poirier has all these stipulations to fight me, I just have one stipulation – my one stipulation is he lets the world watch and enjoy themselves.”

While Poirier (28-7 MMA) originally dismissed Covington’s callout by suggesting he go fight a welterweight contender, he has since had a change of heart.

‘The Diamond’ took to Twitter on Friday evening where he verbally accepted Colby’s challenge to throw down, pinning UFC 277 on July 30th as the fight date.

.@ColbyCovMMA July 30th i accept — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 14, 2022

”@ColbyCovMMA July 30th I accept.”

Dustin Poirier has not competed since suffering a third round submission loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269.

Whether or not the UFC will actually proceed with booking the Poirier vs. Covington grudge match remains to be seen.

According to Colby Covington, he used to make ‘The Diamond’ leave the gym in tears following their sparring sessions at ATT.

“I used to smack him around so many times in sparring back in the day. I mean, for years, smacking him. He’d literally leave the gym crying. He’d go to Make Brown, just crying, I can’t beat him, why’s his cardio so good, why does he just keep punching me in the face, I can’t do it.”

Would you like to see a welterweight bout between Dustin Poirier and Colby Covington booked for July’s UFC 277 event? Who do you think would win?

