Loopy Godinez explains why she accepted short notice fight against Emily Ducote at UFC Vegas 73

Loopy Godinez has taken another short-notice fight.

Ever since Godinez signed with the UFC, the Mexican-Canadian has been adamant to take any fight offered to her, even if it is on short notice. Godinez says she is always in the gym anyways, so when she got offered to face Ducote on less than three weeks’ notice she jumped at the chance.

“They were asking me about Vancouver and I even said I wasn’t sure because maybe I needed a full camp,” Godinez said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “But I was already training and feeling good so I was thinking I want to be on the Vancouver card. But, I didn’t ask for anything and was feeling this good and got this message to fight May 20 so we are ready. I had a long camp for Calvillo so it was a matter of game planning for this one.”

Although Godinez was already back in the gym following her win over Cynthia Calvillo at UFC 287, she did request her UFC Vegas 73 fight to be at 120lbs which the UFC and Ducote obliged.

“I’m not super big or anything, it’s just like okay, I’ll take a short notice fight but I can do it but I 120lbs is about eating good and training hard so that way I don’t have to drain myself. It’s all about performing,” Godinez said.

With Loopy Godinez now not having to worry about a weight cut, she was able to focus more on training and game planning for Emily Ducote. Even though she didn’t have much time, Godinez is confident she will get her hand raised on Saturday.

“I knew who she was. I watched a few more fights and it’s a great fight for me… I’m excited about this matchup. We have a really good game plan for her and I’m excited to execute that,” Godinez said.

If Godinez does get her hand raised at UFC Vegas 73, she isn’t sure what is next for her but is hopeful to have an active 2023.

“Honestly, I haven’t even thought about that. I’m just excited to go in there and fight and do what I do… I would like to fight another two times this year, that would be great but maybe three, who knows. I’ll be ready, I’m always training and this is my job,” Godinez concluded.

