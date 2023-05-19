search

Vanessa Demopoulos confident her “superior” grappling will lead to stoppage win against Karolina Kowalkiewicz

By Cole Shelton - May 18, 2023

Vanessa Demopoulos has made a big change to her fighting career ahead of her UFC Vegas 73 fight against Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

Vanessa Demopoulos

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Demopoulos was forced to leave Fight Ready and in the process of picking a new gym, she went to Factory X in Denver, Colorado, and loved it. She felt a great family atmosphere and she knows training at elevation will only help her game that much more.

 

“I was and then some unfortunate circumstances happened at my previous gym over at Fight Ready in Phoenix, Arizona. Recently, I moved to Denver, Colorado, and am training at Factory X now,” Demopoulos said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I needed a bit of time in between to adjust to a new camp and new coaches… Marc Montoya is such an amazing coach, he is systematic in the way he teaches things and puts his time into teaching me specifically. That really drew me to that gym.”

Once Vanessa Demopoulos was ready to take another fight, she was uncertain who she would face. But, when she was offered former title challenger, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, she immediately accepted it.

“I was pumped, I am really looking forward to this one. She is a previous title contender and number three, number two at one point. So, this is a really awesome fight to showcase all my skills,” Demopoulos added.

Although Kowalkiewicz was on a five-fight losing skid, she has since won two straight, and Demopoulos knows the Pole is still dangerous.

However, Demopoulos is confident that her grappling will be the difference maker and believes she has all the tools to submit Kowalkiewicz at UFC Vegas 73.

“I mean we don’t know. Karolina is a martial artist and an MMA fighter. At ATT they have some grapplers over there so maybe she is getting confident on the ground and she thinks that is a good gameplan for her,” Demopoulos said. “We’ll see… I am extremely powerful, so I do know I possess knockout power as well as my grappling skills are superior. It’s pretty hard to see this fight going the distance, you never know, but I look forward to ending things.”

If Demopoulos does go out there and finish Kowalkiewicz at UFC Vegas 73, she expects that to earn her a spot in the rankings. She also knows it would set her up to have bigger fights next time out.

“Karolina has been a bit of a gatekeeper to the division and get into the rankings. I look forward to proving myself worthy of being in the top-15,” Demopoulos concluded.

Do you think Vanessa Demopoulos will finish Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC Vegas 73?

