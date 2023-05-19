Robert Whittaker sounds off on MMA media for disrespecting “scary individual” Dricus du Plessis
Robert Whittaker has hit back at MMA media members for dismissing Dricus du Plessis’ chances in their upcoming match-up.
At UFC 290, Robert Whittaker and Dricus du Plessis will collide in a huge middleweight encounter. With both men riding a huge wave of momentum, the expectation is that the winner will go on to fight for the UFC middleweight championship. At this time, of course, the belt is once again held by Israel Adesanya.
‘Stylebender’ has been tipped to headline UFC 293 in Australia this September. As you can imagine, that’s led to many fans predicting we’ll see the trilogy fight between Adesanya and Whittaker.
With du Plessis still in the way this summer, however, ‘The Reaper’ has made it crystal clear that he isn’t looking past the South African prospect.
“Let me clarify everything,” Whittaker said. “So every headline out there has put a picture of Israel and myself, UFC 293. Because that’s what makes headlines, especially locally in Australia. But that is such disrespect to the threat level that Dricus brings to the fight. I understand the amount of danger he presents to me in getting the win, in just furthering my career, bettering who I am in the Octagon.”
Whittaker defends du Plessis
“He’s a dude that everyone has already ruled out,” Whittaker continued. “He’s a dude that has absolutely nothing to lose. And a man with nothing to lose is a scary individual. I understand this, and I’m training with the utmost respect and the gravity the fight deserves. I’m flogging myself day in and day out of the gym, preparing for a war. And expecting to take a war to him, expecting the war. I’m gonna live in that space. I’m not planning past Dricus. Them media is obviously pumping their headlines to get views and clicks, but I’m not looking past Dricus.”
