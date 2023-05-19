Robert Whittaker sounds off on MMA media for disrespecting “scary individual” Dricus du Plessis

Robert Whittaker has hit back at MMA media members for dismissing Dricus du Plessis’ chances in their upcoming match-up.

At UFC 290, Robert Whittaker and Dricus du Plessis will collide in a huge middleweight encounter. With both men riding a huge wave of momentum, the expectation is that the winner will go on to fight for the UFC middleweight championship. At this time, of course, the belt is once again held by Israel Adesanya.

‘Stylebender’ has been tipped to headline UFC 293 in Australia this September. As you can imagine, that’s led to many fans predicting we’ll see the trilogy fight between Adesanya and Whittaker.

With du Plessis still in the way this summer, however, ‘The Reaper’ has made it crystal clear that he isn’t looking past the South African prospect.

“Let me clarify everything,” Whittaker said. “So every headline out there has put a picture of Israel and myself, UFC 293. Because that’s what makes headlines, especially locally in Australia. But that is such disrespect to the threat level that Dricus brings to the fight. I understand the amount of danger he presents to me in getting the win, in just furthering my career, bettering who I am in the Octagon.”