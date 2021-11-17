Loopy Godinez excited to make history against Loma Lookboonmee, confident she’ll get her hand raised

Loopy Godinez will be making UFC history when she makes the walk to the Octagon on Saturday at UFC Vegas 43.

Godinez will make modern UFC history as she’ll have three fights in just 43 days which is the quickest ever. She fought two times in seven days and a week ago, she got the call to face Loma Lookboonmee this Saturday which she immediately accepted.

“Yeah, I woke up and saw the message and my management asked me. I talked to my team of course and they said yes, so I told my manager let’s do it,” Godinez said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I just love fighting so much and if I could, I would do it every weekend. I’m always ready and down to fight.”

After her last fight, Godinez immediately returned to the training room. She even took a trip to Mexico to work with Alexa Grasso and her team. She admits that has come in handy this camp as she will face another striker in Lookboonmee.

“Just same as usual, training, and enjoying my life. Mostly training… I did go to Mexico to train with Alexa Grasso and her team as well before I got the call for the fight,” Godinez said.

Against Lookboonmee, Godinez knows she has to be careful of her clinch and striking. The Thai fighter is excellent at muay Thai, and over the past couple of days, she has been studying her opponent.

“I know she is a muay Thai girl, she loves her clinching. I’m excited to face someone like her… I have a really good team behind me, and they have looked her up and told me what to work on,” Godinez said. “That is what we have been doing these past couple of days is drilling and I’m ready, I’m in shape and ready to show up and do my job.”

Ultimately, for Loopy Godinez, she is confident she will get her hand raised, as she believes she is better everywhere than Loma Lookboonmee. But, where she expects to have a big advantage is in the wrestling department.

“I’m going to feel her out and see what openings are there. I’m not focused on one thing as I’m really hard-headed so I’m just going to go out there,” Godinez said. “I know I have my jiu-jitsu, wrestling, and my striking… Whatever I see, I can use more boxing, wrestling. I’ll see what she gives me. If I see the opening, I’ll take her down.”

