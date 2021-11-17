Khaos Williams happy with KO win over Miguel Baeza, says ‘anyone can get it’ next

Khaos Williams showed off his KO power once again last Saturday at UFC Vegas 42.

Williams was fighting Miguel Baeza in a highly-anticipated fight. It was a back-and-forth fight but in the third round, it was Williams who found the KO shot to get the massive win. Overall, the welterweight contender is pleased with his performance.

“I was training to dominate. I’m definitely pleased with my performance, just because at the end of the day, I was able to show off my submission defense, and show once again that I can go three rounds and I got the third-round finish,” Williams said to BJPENN.com. “I just showed people that not only am I dangerous in the first, but I’m dangerous the entire fight and can knock you out whenever.”

During the fight, however, Miguel Baeza landed some heavy leg kicks on Williams. Yet, Khaos Williams says none of them had a big impact on him and when he noticed Baeza was kicking his legs, he left his hands down and the KO artist made him pay in the third round when he saw the opening.

“I was waiting for it though. I noticed when he kicked my legs his hands were down, so I was waiting the entire fight for it,” Williams said. “Even though I didn’t get it as clean as I wanted, I was precise. Even before the fight, we noticed that counter would be there and if I landed I knew I would put him out. I didn’t get a chance to do it in the first or the second round, but he made the mistake in the third and I was able to capitalize on it.”

With Williams getting the KO win, he improves to 4-1 in the UFC with three KO wins. Although some have said he should get a ranked opponent next, he just wants to fight whoever and continue to silence the doubters.

“I’m always going to have some people sleeping on me. But, I’ll just keep doing what I’m doing. I’m hoping to get back in there in two to three months and anyone can get it,” Williams concluded.

