Kyle Nelson doesn’t believe Billy Quarantillo is a “killer”, expects to KO him in the first round

Kyle Nelson isn’t impressed with Billy Quarantillo and his fighting style.

Nelson, who has not fought since he knocked out Polo Reyes last September, didn’t have Quarantillo on his radar but is excited to fight him.

“I watched his fights whenever they came on. I wasn’t looking to call him out like he wasn’t on my radar,” Nelson said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “When we got the offer I thought this was a perfect fight for me. He is coming with a couple of UFC wins and a lot of hype behind him. I’m looking forward to stealing that.

Entering the fight, the Canadian is a sizeable +200 underdog but doesn’t understand why. To him, he isn’t impressed with Billy Quarantillo as he just believes all he can do is survive and doesn’t have a killer instinct.

Yet, for Nelson, he believes he hits too hard and Quarantillo won’t be able to survive past the first round.

“It is going to be a very exciting fight. To me, Billy is very good at surviving. He’s a BJJ black belt, and has some standup and wrestling, just good all-around. He just isn’t a killer, you can see it in his eyes, he is really not a killer,” Nelson explained. “He will try to win these point fights, just survive the barrage and maybe get a submission late. I think coming in against me, a big 145er with a ton of knockout power, I don’t think he will be able to survive that. His greatest attribute is surviving and mine is knocking people out. So, our styles collide. We will see me come out on top by knocking him out in the first round.”

The pressure will also be on Nelson as this is the final fight of his current UFC contract. He is 1-2 so far inside the Octagon with his first fight being a short-notice loss to Diego Ferreira at UFC 231.

“Hopefully it puts me back in the cage as soon as possible. I’m not concerned about rankings, I’m more concerned about getting as many fights as I can,” he said. “This will also be my last fight on my current contract so after this one, we will have to negotiate a new deal.”

Kyle Nelson says he isn’t too worried about his contract right now as he knows he belongs in the UFC. The Canadian is just focused on his fight and just hopes to make a quick turnaround after UFC Vegas 10.

“I’m not in this for the money. Obviously, I need money to pay the bills and get by but as long as I am getting paid I am fine,” Kyle Nelson said. “I live a very simple lifestyle as I have never made much money in MMA so I’ve learned to get by on very little. As long as I am getting a paycheque I am good. I just want to get in there and get fights.”

