Dana White reacts to COVID-19 shakeups on recent UFC cards

UFC President Dana White has reacted after the lineups for several recent UFC cards have been walloped by coronavirus-related shakeups.

Last weekend’s UFC Vegas 9 card was particularly hard-hit by the COVID-19 induced lineup changes, and ultimately went down with far fewer fights on the bill than originally anticipated. This weekend’s UFC Vegas 10 card has also been banged up by the virus, as the originally scheduled Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixeira light heavyweight main event was cancelled when the latter tested positive.

White, while no doubt frustrated, seems to be taking things in stride.

In fact, he seems to be quite proud about the way the promotion is handling things.

“Look at the history here,” White told reporters backstage at the UFC APEX after this week’s episode of Contender Series (via MMA Fighting). “Look at what we’ve done and how it’s all worked out. One of the things that we’re not doing that other sports are doing is there’s people that keep testing positive but they have no symptoms and they’re not contagious. They’re letting those guys play, whether it’s the NBA or Major League Baseball. We’re not. That’s the difference.

“We just had a situation last week where they tested negative, negative, then tested positive,” White added. “This thing is f*ckin wacky and you do the best you can. We’re doing everything the right way and, who knows with this thing? Nobody has been able to get this thing figured out yet. We’ve been solid.”

While White claims the UFC is setting precedents in terms of COVID-19 precautions, he’s rarely seen wearing a mask and has been particularly brazen when it comes to hand-shaking. Don’t expect that to change.

“Think about me: I’ve been there, I shake their hands, I do all this other stuff and I haven’t had COVID,” White said. “I will shake people’s hands until the day I die.”

