Roxanne Modafferi knows Andrea Lee is a “different fighter” but expects rematch to end in the same result

Roxanne Modafferi handed Andrea Lee her first professional loss back at Invicta FC 10 with a split decision win and expects the same result at UFC Vegas 10.

Now, nearly six years later, the two will have their rematch in the UFC. Since they fought they have become friends. Although Modafferi would prefer to not fight someone she is close with, she knows this is a business and has to fight anybody the UFC tells her to.

“I will fight anybody the UFC tells me to,” Modafferi said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Ever since we fought we have been supporting one another. We haven’t trained together and aren’t best friends so that is okay. I respect her and I know she has improved so it is too bad I have to beat her up again, it just has to happen.”

In their first meeting, it was a very close fight with many pundits split on who won. Yet, for Modafferi, she says she can’t even look back at the last fight as both of them are completely different fighters.

“I felt I won the last one and I don’t care what people say. This one is a totally new fight. We are both are new and different fighters and we have both improved,” Modafferi said. “I am excited as this will be a great fight, it will be exciting. I am going to be ready for anything. I’ve been taking great means to focus on my complete game. I believe I’m a different fighter than the last time I fought.”

Roxanne Modafferi is also coming off a loss to Lauren Murphy in June so she knows she has to get her hand raised her.

“It is so important to me. Last time was really rough, I’m excited to win, I am going to win the fight. I just want to stay in the top-10 and keep beating up girls,” Modafferi concluded. “If a title shot happens, it happens. For now, I just want to stay in the top-10.”

Who do you think will win, Roxanne Modafferi or Andrea Lee?