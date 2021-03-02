Daniel Cormier absolutely rips Paulo Costa for suggesting he lost to Israel Adesanya due to a hangover

Daniel Cormier did not hold back while addressing Paulo Costa’s recent claim that he fought Israel Adesanya with a hangover at UFC 253.

On Sunday, ‘The Eraser’ shocked fight fans when he suggested that the night before UFC 253, he downed an entire bottle of wine.

“I was kind of drunk (when) I fought, maybe, on a hangover. I couldn’t sleep because of the cramps. Keep in mind that the fight happens at 9 a.m., we have to wake up at 5 to get ready, stretch, wrap the hands. The UFC told us to wake up at 5 in the morning to go to the arena to fight. I hadn’t slept until 2:30,” Paulo Costa said (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“It was my mistake and I don’t blame anyone else, it was something I chose, but, in order to try to sleep, because I had to sleep since I was awake for 24 hours, I had wine, too much wine, a bottle to try to blackout. I had a glass and didn’t work. Two glasses, it didn’t work. Half bottle didn’t work. I had it all.”

Costa’s recent revelation did not sit well with many members of the MMA community, as numerous fans and fighters scrutinized the Brazilian for his comments. Among those to share their respective disdain was former UFC ‘champ champ’ Daniel Cormier.

‘DC’ addressed Costa’s recent remarks during his ESPN show with Ariel Helwani.

“It’s a joke. It’s an absolute joke,” Daniel Cormier said (via MMAMania). “He’s out of his mind. This dude Paulo Costa is gonna kill me when he sees me. He legitimately says some of the dumbest stuff I’ve ever heard in my entire life. I don’t know who is advising this young man. This is the stuff you say after, ‘Oh man I got drunk,’ because you didn’t have time to think of an excuse. It took you six months to come up with ‘you got drunk, you drank too much wine’? Who told him to put that out there?”

As of this moment, Paulo Costa (13-1 MMA) has yet to publicly address the comments made by Daniel Cormier. The Brazilian is currently busy preparing for his upcoming fight with Robert Whittaker on April 17.

‘The Eraser’ recently shared some training footage where he appears to be seriously trimmed down (see that here).