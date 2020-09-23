Kai Kara-France was forced to live in the gym, planning to make a “statement” against Brandon Royval at UFC 253

Kai Kara-France was forced to live at City Kickboxing in order to train for his UFC 253 fight against Brandon Royval.

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing New Zealand to lockdown again, Eugene Bareman got Kara-France, Israel Adesanya, Shane Young, and Brad Riddell to bring their mattresses and live at the gym in order to train. After weeks of doing that, the CKB team left for Fight Island which adds confidence for Kai Kara-France.

“That is the way we do it at City Kickboxing so we can allocate the coaching and do two or three birds with one stone,” Kai Kara-France said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “We are all pushing each other in the same camp and we know what is expected of us. Come fight night, we are so relaxed because it is just like any other day. We enjoy being no the same cards and share the battleground with my brothers.”

To be able to share the card with most of his teammates will be nothing new for Kai Kara-France. Yet, getting to train with all of them and peak at the same time has their confidence brewing.

Kara-France will also be on the main card which adds to his excitement on competing on this massive pay-per-view card.

“I’ve waited to get on a proper pay-per-view main card. I’m ranked number seventh and this will be my sixth UFC fight, 4-1 in the UFC,” Kai Kara-France said. “I’m more than ready for these big opportunities. Brandon Royval is still good, I’m not taking him lightly. When they offered me the fight, everyone in front of me was booked. I had enough waiting so I said let’s go.”

Against Royval, Kara-France knows the former LFA flyweight champion will look to take him down. Yet, if history shows anything, it is that the seventh ranked flyweight does well against taller fighters and hopes he can earn his first UFC finish.

“I see it playing out in the first round just being a feeling out finding our range and who can close the distance. The pressure and accuracy I have will make the difference,” he explained. “He will go for a takedown and try and jump on my back but that won’t happen. So many guys have tried to do that. We will be ready and wherever this fight goes I’m well prepared.

“The KO will come and Royval is a taller fighter and I do well against taller fighters. I want to live up to my nickname and I want to get a finish in the UFC,” Kara-France added. “Just make a statement by putting him away and make a run for the belt.”

If Kai Kara-France does just that he knows he will be closing in on a flyweight title shot and believes he could be a win or two away. For now, however, he is just focused on Saturday night and fighting Brandon Royval.

“It is all right in front of me but I’m not looking to far ahead. I want to fight as much as I can by the end of this year. Just keep the ball rolling,” Kara-France concluded.

Do you think Kai Kara-France will beat Brandon Royval?