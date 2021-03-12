Jonathan Martinez expects a “good fight” for the fans against Davey Grant, wants ranked opponent with a win

Jonathan Martinez is confident he will extend his winning streak to three on Saturday night.

At UFC Vegas 21, Martinez is set to fight Davey Grant, in a fight that was a surprise to many. Martinez is coming off a decision win over Thomas Almeida on short notice. After the win, Martinez and many fans thought he would’ve gotten a ranked opponent next.

“No, it doesn’t matter,” Martinez said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I just fight whoever they give me. I would’ve thought I would’ve gotten a ranked guy. But, I’ll just keep fighting whoever they give me.”

Although Martinez didn’t get a ranked opponent, he is excited to get back into the Octagon. After he beat Almeida, the Factory X product wanted to return sooner, but the UFC was set on this matchup.

“I wanted to fight sooner but they got me this matchup. I’ve just been staying ready,” Martinez said. “I’m just glad it’s in Vegas, too because I didn’t like it out there on Fight Island.”

Against Grant, Jonathan Martinez is confident he is better everywhere. He knows Grant will try to take him down and grapple him. However, he knows he has the takedown defense to keep it standing and pick the Englishman apart on the feet.

Yet, even if it hits the mat, Martinez is still confident he can have success on the ground.

“I think he is a good opponent for me. He is a tough guy and it will be a good fight. I just know March 13 I will get my hand raised,” Martinez said. “I don’t know how I’ll get it done but we will see.”

Ultimately, if Martinez gets his hand raised on Saturday, the goal is to be active in 2021 and fight a ranked opponent next time out.

“Hopefully it puts me in the top-15 or gets me a ranked opponent,” Martinez concluded.

Do you think Jonathan Martinez will beat Davey Grant?