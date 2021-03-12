Video | Henry Cejudo and Canelo Alvarez get into exchange of words over Ryan Garcia

Former UFC ‘champ champ’ Henry Cejudo and boxing great Canelo Alvarez got into exchange of words over Ryan Garcia.

Canelo (55-1-2) put his WBA and WBC super middleweight world titles on the line last month when he squared off with Avni Yildiri. The result was a one sided beatdown for Alvarez, who emerged victorious by way of third round TKO.

As for Henry Cejudo, ‘Triple C’ retired from mixed martial arts back in May of 2020, following his first career bantamweight title defense against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249.

The combats sports standouts, Cejudo and Canelo, recently crossed paths and had an exchange of words regarding Alvarez’s teammate Ryan Garcia.

Henry Cejudo and ‘King Ryan’ have engaged in online feuds in the past and ‘Triple C’ ceased the opportunity to bring up boxing’s budding star during his encounter with Alvarez.

The Triple C and @canelo get into exchange of words over @kingryan . He will bend the knee to Triple C. Stay tune the comeback @elieseckbach 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/7xx8L0E9aG — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 12, 2021

Cejudo (16-2-1 MMA) has been hinting at a potential comeback for month’s, but it remains unclear if his return will take place inside the Octagon or the squared circle.

For his part, Ryan Garcia certainly appears ready and willing to eventually throw down with Henry Cejudo.

“Oh yeah, I’m going to drop him one day for sure. I’m going to beat the sh*t out of him,” Garcia said of Cejudo in a previous interview.

Henry Cejudo of course has other ideas, believing he could hand ‘King Ryan’ in either the ring or the cage.

“You bent the knee yesterday once yesterday against cambell. I’ll make you shine my shoes @KingRyanG” – Cejudo captioned a post of Garcia being dropped.

“No matter in the Cage or in a Ring, All will bow to the King.” – Triple C, Henry Cejudo.

Ryan Garcia is rumored to be fighting boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in his next contest. Time will tell if a bout between the former UFC ‘champ champ’ and the surging boxing standout will actually materialize.