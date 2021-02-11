Jim Miller expects to put away Bobby Green “early,” hopes to have retirement fight at UFC 300

Jim Miller is set for another short-notice fight.

At UFC 258, Miller is set to finally fight Bobby Green after they were supposed to meet in 2014 at UFC 172. Since then, both men have gone their own ways, but when the UFC told Miller three weeks ago he would be on UFC 258 he didn’t know who the opponent would be. Yet, just a week and a half before the fight, it was revealed it would be Green which Miller is excited about.

“The dude has been around for a long time and I got a lot of respect for him,” Miller said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “It is one of those fights I wish I did have a full camp because he brings a unique skillset in the Octagon. There aren’t a lot of guys who fight the way he fights. At the end of the day, it is about making him fight my style and fight my fight.”

Entering the fight against Bobby Green, many believe if Miller is going to win the fight, it will be early. For the 37-year-old he believes that to be true and expects to be one of the few fighters to finish Green.

“Getting submissions is what I do. I have set up a lot of my submissions with landing strikes,” Miller explained. “I’m not the guy who is going to go for the TKO because I have more confidence to wrap somebody’s neck up. If the opportunity comes up, I’ll take it. I see myself going out there and using my striking and grappling to put him away early.”

Regardless of the result, it is likely Jim Miller will reach over five and a half hours in the Octagon and be at 37 total UFC fights.

The goal for Miller at this stage of his career is simple. Get to 40 UFC fights and depending on the timing have his retirement fight at UFC 300 with fans in the arena.

“The point for me right now is 40 fights in the UFC. That is where I want to get to. We will see what happens afterward. I have obviously been thinking about retirement but we still need another three, four fights,” Miller concluded. “If those get stretched out maybe I can get the chance to have my retirement fight at UFC 300. That would be a hell of a send-off. Being able to fight at UFC 100, 200, and 300 but I need the fans for my retirement fight.”

Do you think Jim Miller beats Bobby Green?