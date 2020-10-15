Jan Blachowicz shares interesting theory as to why Jon Jones vacated his light heavyweight belt

Jan Blachowicz has a theory as to why Jon Jones vacated his light heavyweight belt and now has a planned move up to heavyweight.

At UFC 253, Blachowicz fought and beat Dominick Reyes to win the vacant light heavyweight title. Immediately after the fight, Jones tweeted asking fans if he should go try and reclaim his belt. Yet, for the Pole, he doesn’t think “Bones” has any interest in fighting him as he knows he would get knocked out.

“I think he will never come back. He is afraid that he will lose to me. That is why he went to heavyweight, maybe I will catch him at heavyweight,” Blachowicz said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Who knows what he will do. I think he has a lot of things in his head and nobody knows what he will do next. If he wants to come to 205, I’m ready and waiting for him.”

Although Jon Jones is no longer at light heavyweight, Blachowicz says he still would like that fight one day whether it is at 205 or heavyweight. He knows he will eventually be a heavyweight in the future. However, he plans on a few more fights and title defenses at light heavyweight.

“For me, I would like to fight against him. It would be the best option and we have a lot of options, maybe Thiago or Glover whoever wins,” he explained. “Adesanya, also as he says he wants to go to 205. I am ready for everyone.”

If he were to fight Jones, Jan Blachowicz is confident he would land a knockout punch and be the first person to truly beat Bones.

“People will start believing in my skills and in my legendary Polish power. I can beat Jon Jones the same way,” Blachowicz said. “This was important and people will believe in legendary Polish power.”

For now, Jan Blachowicz is back at home waiting for the birth of his child. He will also have a close eye on the Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixeira fight but knows Jon Jones is always in the conversation for his next fight.

Who do you think would win, Jan Blachowicz or Jon Jones?