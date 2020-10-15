Dustin Poirier responds to Nate Diaz: “If he wants to fight, let’s go. I’ll slap him up”

Dustin Poirier is down to fight Nate Diaz after the Stockton native’s recent comments.

After Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier agreed to fight, Diaz was not happy and sent several tweets bashing them while suggesting that he beat them both. For “The Diamond” he doesn’t understand why Diaz thinks he beat him despite the fact they have never actually fought one another.

“He did beat Conor, he didn’t beat me… If he wants to fight, let’s go. I’ll slap him up,” Poirier said to ESPN about Diaz.

As Poirier is alluding to, McGregor and Diaz did fight at UFC 196 and 202. Diaz won the first by submission and the Irishman winning the rematch by decision. However, Diaz and Poirier have yet to compete even though they were scheduled to fight at UFC 230. But, both men claim the other person withdrew from the fight.

Dustin Poirier is coming off a “Fight of the Year” contender against Dan Hooker in June which he won by decision. It was his first time fighting since he suffered a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. He is now expected to fight Conor McGregor on January 23 after the Irishman agreed to the fight on Wednesday evening.

Nate Diaz, meanwhile, last fought back in the main event of UFC 244. He suffered a TKO doctor stoppage loss to Jorge Masvidal for the BMF title. It was a quick turnaround for the Stockton native after returning at UFC 241 to beat Anthony Pettis by decision. It was his first fight after three years away from the Octagon.

Since the loss to Masvidal, he has wanted a rematch but as of right now, it is uncertain if the rematch will happen. Instead, Diaz might have to wait around to see what happens with the McGregor-Poirier fight and with Masvidal.

Would you like to see Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier?