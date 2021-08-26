Jake Paul “is a bonafide star in boxing,” will KO Tyron Woodley in the first round, says training partner

Anthony Taylor, a former Bellator fighter and current training partner of Jake Paul, knows the undefeated boxer is legit.

Ever since Paul transitioned to boxing, many thought it was a gimmick and he wasn’t doing it for real. However, he has looked impressive and coming off a KO win over Ben Askren in the first round in April. He will now face Tyron Woodley on Sunday. For Taylor, he knows Paul is taking boxing seriously and it will show in this fight.

“He’s not a YouTuber, he’s a boxer. He has dedicated his life to boxing for three years and it’s like he has been doing it for seven. Jake trains six days a week, I’m with him for all those training sessions, he trains three times a day, six hours a day,” Taylor said about Paul on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “He puts in his work. The only time he does YouTube is to promote the fight. The guy is an amazing striker, boxer, good footwork, good head movement, and hand speed. He’s a natural athlete. Don’t be surprised if you see him fight Canelo in three years. Jake is a bonafide star in boxing, he’s a top-10 star in boxing right now.”

Although many have been critical about Paul he has been vocal about fighter pay in the UFC. Taylor says Jake Paul is sincere about that as he is taking money out of his own pocket to pay all the other fighters on the Showtime boxing card so they can make more money than they have in their careers.

Taylor also revealed Paul has paid him more money to be in his training camp than he has made in his entire MMA career.

“I’ve been paid more money being in this training camp sparring with Jake than I did in MMA for the past six years,” Taylor explained. “I fought for Bellator five times and I’ve been paid more in three months of training with Jake Paul than I did in my whole career.”

After spending months with Paul in Puerto Rico training, Taylor knows the 24-year-old is legit. Despite the fact, many think Woodley will be a tough test for Paul, Taylor is confident the undefeated boxer will win by first-round KO.

“It can go two ways, Jake Paul by decision or first-round TKO or KO. Woodley’s cardio is not the best but I see Jake winning by TKO in the first round. Woodley and I have the same striking coach, but I have never met the guy. I know Jake, I’ve lived with the guy, trained with him. I can tell you about his skill set, he’s going to win, hands down.”

