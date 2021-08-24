Anthony Taylor confident he will “shock the world” with a win over Tommy Fury: “The only thing special he has is the last name Fury”

Anthony Taylor is glad he called out Jake Paul as the brash YouTuber turned boxer has given him a massive opportunity.

Before Paul was set to fight Ben Askren, Taylor admits he wasn’t believing his skill and talked crap about him on social media. Paul’s coach then messaged Taylor to come and train and he impressed Paul and he has since been a main training partner of Paul and “The Problem Child” was the one who got him this boxing match against Tommy Fury on his undercard.

“Man, when I canceled my two other professional fights in MMA to train with Jake, Jake told me has an opportunity for me he wants me to have,” Taylor said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “He asked if I knew who Tommy Fury was, and he said he wanted me to box him on his undercard. He said I did so well in his camp and he was amazed at how good of a boxer I was and he wanted to change my life. I take this fight, beat Tommy Fury, and he can stop calling Jake out. This is the opportunity I have, I can shock the world.”

Although Fury is considered a top prospect in boxing and will have a considerable size advantage, Taylor isn’t buying his hype. Instead, the former Bellator fighter has criticized Fury’s recent opponents. He also doesn’t think he is as good as many in the boxing community think.

“How do you go four rounds with a guy who’s like 10 wins and 126 losses? Then your second fight, 0-26, then 2-26, 0-11,” Anthony Taylor explained. “He was supposed to fight a guy who was 0-14. But, he took too much criticism and he had to fight a guy on two day’s notice who wasn’t even in shape to fight. You are fighting a guy who actually wins, you aren’t fighting a tin can or a bum. Just because I fought MMA, doesn’t mean he will steamroll over me.”

When Fury signed with Showtime to box Taylor, he signed a two-fight deal. The assumption is, if he defeats Taylor, he would box Jake Paul next assuming the brash YouTuber beats Tyron Woodley.

With that, Taylor believes Fury overlooking him will be his downfall on Sunday night in Cleveland.

“Tommy’s mindset is he goes to Cleveland to face off with Jake Paul. Like hello, buddy, you have a fight. Don’t forget you have a fight. He is underestimating me, the entire boxing community is underestimating me,” Taylor said. “He has fought bums, even Jake knows I’m going to beat this guy. I’m going to beat Tommy Fury, there is nothing he does that will surprise me. Like I spar with Rampage Jackson in four-ounce gloves. Tommy thinks he will get me out of there in like 10 seconds.”

Anthony Taylor does think Tommy Fury will come out strong. Yet, he says the tough weight cut and the fact he will be able to take the Englishman’s biggest punches. Once the fight gets to the later rounds, Taylor believes he will get the TKO in the third or will get a clear-cut decision win.

“It’s going to be a TKO in the third round or I win a unanimous decision. I’m too quick for him and I have power like a heavyweight,” Taylor said. “There’s nothing can do that I haven’t seen. He’s not special, the only thing special he has is the last name Fury. I see this fight being dominated by me.

If Taylor does pull off the big upset and beats Fury, he thinks that could get him a UFC contract or a return to Bellator. However, he is also open to rematching Fury in England if the money is right.

“If I win this fight, the MMA community might not see me in two years. If I win this fight, maybe Tommy wants a rematch,” Taylor concluded.

Do you think Anthony Taylor will defeat Tommy Fury?