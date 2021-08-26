Pro fighters make their picks for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

In the main event of a Showtime boxing pay-per-view on Sunday, brash YouTuber turned boxer, Jake Paul takes on Tyron Woodley. Heading into the fight, Paul is a -200 favorite while the former UFC welterweight champ is a +160 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the boxing match. To no surprise, all the MMA fighters polled are rooting for Woodley to pull off the upset but they all admit Paul is better than many give him credit for.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley:

Maycee Barber, UFC flyweight: I have to go with Woodley. I think he can survive the early rounds and get a late finish.

Brian Kelleher, UFC bantamweight: I hope Tyron Woodley gets it done. If he can’t beat Jake Paul, it says a lot about where he is. He has said himself he has been boxing for years, and he has power, so this is Jake Paul’s first real test and I think Woodley gets it done.

Adrian Yanez, UFC bantamweight: Man, I really don’t know how good Jake Paul is. He has power but Tyron Woodley has legit KO power and I think he can make it technical and land something big. I think Tyron get the win.

Brandon Royval, UFC flyweight: I got Tyron Woodley, he has to win but honestly, who the f**k knows. You have to take the Paul brothers seriously as they have been taking it seriously and have the money to back them and bring in all the top guys.

Alex Perez, UFC flyweight: Woodley will TKO Paul late in the fight.

Alonzo Menifield, UFC light heavyweight: Tyron Woodley by late TKO. He has to win though and he has the skills to do so.

Vinc Pichel, UFC lightweight: I just want to say, I’m embarrassed that Tyron Woodley is doing this. I’m rooting for Woodley as I hope he wins, but he hasn’t won a fight since he released the track I Beat Yo Ass. Jake Paul is also smart and knows what he’s doing, I think Jake wins, to be honest with you.

Casey Kenney, UFC bantamweight: Man, I hope Woodley knocks him out. I’m rooting for Woodley, but I kind of think Paul wins.

Ramiz Brahimaj, UFC welterweight: I’m going with Woodley, well I hope Woodley gets it done.

Chase Sherman, UFC heavyweight: Oh man, Tyron is the better fighter but I don’t trust that s**t, I wouldn’t be surprised if they are paying off Tyron as they did to Ben cause it looked like he took a dive. I’ll say Paul though, he has some legit power.

***

Fighters picking Jake Paul: Vinc Pichel, Casey Kenney, Chase Sherman

Fighters picking Tyron Woodley: Maycee Barber, Brian Kelleher, Adrian Yanez, Brandon Royval, Alex Perez, Alonzo Menifield, Ramiz Brahimaj

Who do you think will win between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley?