Jairzinho Rozenstruik plans to come out “guns blazing” against Chris Daukaus to get a KO win at UFC 282: “You can train everything but your chin”

Jairzinho Rozenstruik has a ton of confidence heading into his UFC 282 fight against Chris Daukaus.

Although Rozenstruik is on a two-fight losing skid, he still knows he is a top heavyweight in the promotion. Yet, after the losses, he wasn’t sure who would be next but was excited when he was offered to face Daukaus.

“I didn’t know who they would give me but as soon as they came with an opponent, I accepted… I needed more time, that is why it got pushed back, basically,” Rozenstruik said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

In his past two fights, Rozenstruik believes he wasn’t as active as possible on the feet. With that, the plan for Rozenstruik is to throw more volume and come out guns blazing at UFC 282.

“He does his thing, I don’t think it is going to be any different,” Rozenstruik said. “I’m looking for another win and come out guns blazing and do my thing. I’m not focused on what he brings to the table, I need this one and I’m going to go get it.”

With Jairzinho Rozenstruik planning to be more active on the feet, he does expect Chris Daukaus to try and wrestle him. Yet, he is confident he will be able to keep the fight standing and believes he will end up catching Daukaus and knocking him out.

“I think we can make a huge fight, I’m going for the win, I’m going for the kill, that’s it… Every fight is different, but we pay attention to how he got knocked out, why he got knocked out and those are things we are looking at,” Rozenstruik said. “If we see it here, we put him away. You can train everything but your chin. I can fight all three rounds but any error he makes, I put him away.”

Should Rozenstruik KO Daukaus at UFC 282, he isn’t sure what will be next for him. Instead, all he cares about is this win as he says he needs it as he’s coming off two losses in a row.

“I need this win and we go from there. There are a ton of guys I haven’t fought yet, there are a ton of good fights upcoming,” Rozenstruik said. “We will see what happens after this and we will go from there.”

Do you think Jairzinho Rozenstruik will KO Chris Daukaus?