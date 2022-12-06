Dustin Poirier shares gnarly photo of his infected foot

UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier provided concerned fans with an update on his gnarly staph infection he finds himself battling.

Poirier was forced to visit the hospital on Sunday after suffering a gruesome staph infection in his left foot. ESPN reported that Poirier’s staph was not reacting to antibiotics, resulting in the American Top Team athlete remaining in the hospital.

On Monday, the former interim champion revealed to Twitter things are not heading in the correct direction.

Despite being planted in a hospital bed, Poirier remains in good spirits as he shares updates on his social media in regard to his foot. Today, he showed the seriousness of the infection on Twitter.

Dustin Poirier reveals image of infected foot

Wut da helllll pic.twitter.com/7YIYmlSrgl — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 6, 2022

The 33-year-old is hopeful of being discharged from the hospital tomorrow if things continue to trend positively.

Appreciate you man! Hopefully I'll be out of the hospital tomorrow https://t.co/bFDnfkv6eT — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 6, 2022

Poirier is fresh from a Fight of the Night performance with Michael Chandler at UFC 281. The lightweight standout submitted Chandler in the third round in front of a full house in Maddison Square Garden.

Poirier still has championship aspirations after falling at the final hurdle twice against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliviera.

The Lafayette-native’s next move is still up in the air. However, fans can certainly rule out a fight with No.4 ranked lightweight Beneil Dariush, who Poirier respectfully shut down.

“Not really, honestly,” Poirier said when asked if he would entertain a fight with Dariush. “No disrespect to Beneil. Great fighter and he did it the right way. He’s a very respectful guy, hard worker, and he goes in there and handles business, and I respect that. I’ll watch when he fights. When we just talked about the other names I’ve fought recently, that one’s not super exciting when I think about it.”

