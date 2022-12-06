Conor McGregor claps back at “little sad broke tick” Tony Ferguson over cartoon video

Conor McGregor clapped back at Tony Ferguson after the former UFC lightweight interim champion Tweeted a cartoon video featuring the pair.

Ferguson, in the past, has always shown a unique way of calling fighters out with his unique style of Tweeting and posting creative videos.

The cartoon-themed video (see that here) displayed both McGregor and Ferguson exchanging blows inside the Octagon. Towards the end of the clip, Ferguson’s character knocked out McGregor.

McGregor quoted the Tweet quickly and seemed to find it rather amusing.

Conor McGregor responds to Tony Ferguson

https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1600173690733223952

“Hahahaaha I look at this and think what the actual f**k is my life on here, jolly ol mcnacker hahahaah ah stop man well sure look, least I’m rockin round jolly anyway ye little sad broke tick hahahaha”. McGregor replied.

Despite competing alongside each other in the lightweight division for numerous years, McGregor and Ferguson have never stood toe-to-toe in the cage.

Ferguson has campaigned for the fight on several occasions. However, the timelines have never aligned. Following “El Cucuy’s” brutal loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 274, McGregor was quick to throw shots at Ferguson, comparing his face to a chicken nugget when being met with a front kick from Chandler. Unhappy with the Irishman, Ferguson sent McGregor a warning.

“Ahhh There’s my b****. Next time tag me p****. Comin’ after you & ur crew. McNugget stays with you fake, can’t take what not your ya anymore thief. Still got no sauce & no balls McNuggets. I’ll see you & your crew soon comin after your gold leprechaun.” Ferguson threatened.

Quotes via The Mirror

McGregor is expected to return to action in 2023 following a horrifying leg break at UFC 264 to Dustin Poirier. The defeat marked back-to-back defeats to Poirier for the Irish MMA star. The former two-weight division champion has won just one fight from four as of late, and it’s uncertain who he’ll face and what division he’ll tackle upon his return.

Ferguson is currently undergoing the toughest run of results in his career, having lost five straight bouts to Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush, Michael Chandler and Nate Diaz. It’s also unclear when and if the fan-favourite will return.