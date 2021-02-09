Ian Heinisch expects to finish Kelvin Gastelum in “spectacular fashion” at UFC 258

Ian Heinisch wasn’t too surprised he was the one facing Kelvin Gastelum.

After Heinisch was supposed to face Brendan Allen in November before getting COVID-19, he knew a big opportunity would be coming to him. He saw how the UFC was pushing new talent up the middleweight ranks in Marvin Vettori and Kevin Holland and knew he was next.

“You know, I figured a big opportunity would arise just looking at the top-15 middleweights,” Heinisch said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Kevin Holland, Marvin Vettori all got big jumps, the division is getting shaken up and the young guys that are ready are getting the opportunity. I am coming off the big win over Meerschaert and was going to take out his teammate. That fight didn’t work out and now I have the opportunity to face Gastelum so I can’t complain.”

Ian Heinisch is well aware Kelvin Gastelum has his back against the wall and could be fighting for his job. He’s on a three-fight losing streak but has only lost to top-ranked opponents so Heinisch knows that makes him very dangerous.

“I believe that makes him a very dangerous fighter and I expect to face the best Kelvin Gastelum,” Heinisch explained. “His back is against the wall and when your back is against the wall you fight for your life. That is what I expect out of him and I believe it is my time now and unfortunately, I have to be the guy to take him out. It is business.”

Heinisch also knows he has the wrestling and cardio advantage. The goal for “The Hurricane” is to put a grinding pace on Gastelum that eventually leads to the finish whether it is by KO or submission.

“The cardio is going to be huge. I’m going to make it a grinding pace,” Ian Heinisch explained. “My whole goal is to put on the pace that he doesn’t like because if I let him set the pace it will be a dangerous fight for me. I make it really uncomfortable for him and drag him into the deep waters if need be.

“I still have that right hand. It is a power that is superior to those guys (Adesanya and Till) who have great volume,” Heinisch added. “I know Gastelum has taken a lot of damage but if I hit him on the right spot anyone can go out. My submission game will also be a factor and people really haven’t been able to see that. I believe that will be a factor and I believe there will be a finish and me getting my hand raised.”

Not only is Ian Heinisch confident he will finish Kelvin Gastelum, but he expects to do so in spectacular fashion to put the middleweight division on notice.

“Especially winning in spectacular fashion by knockout or submission,” Heinisch concluded. “It puts me in the mix and I’m excited to be an active fighter this year.”

