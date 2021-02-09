Just Scrap Radio Ep. 27 with Maycee Barber, Ian Heinisch, Jim Miller, Julian Marquez, Gillian Robertson, and Anthony Hernandez

The 27th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC 258.

We’re first joined by the 10th-ranked women’s flyweight, Maycee Barber (3:36). Next, 15th-ranked middleweight, Ian Heinisch (19:04) joins the show. UFC lightweight, Jim Miller (33:26) then comes on. UFC middleweight, Julian Marquez (49:36) joins the program. UFC flyweight, Gillian Robertson (1:07:27) then joins the show, and closing out the program is UFC middleweight Anthony Hernandez (1:17:21).

Maycee Barber opens up the show to preview her UFC 258 co-main event against Alexa Grasso. Barber discusses her road to recovery from tearing her ACL and changing fights for this camp. Maycee Barber then discusses her fight where she expects to finish Grasso and fight a top-five girl next time out.

Ian Heinisch then comes on to preview his UFC 258 main card scrap against Kelvin Gastelum. Heinisch discusses if he was surprised this was the opponent he got and what he makes of Gastelum’s recent skid. Ian Heinisch also gives his prediction for the fight and explains how he gets his hand raised.

Jim Miller joins the show to preview his UFC 258 fight against Bobby Green. Miller talks about getting another short-notice fight and why he figured he would eventually fight Green. Miller then touches on his legacy and some of the awards he has and his goal of sticking around long enough to fight on UFC 300 given he fought at UFC 100 and 200.

Julian Marquez then comes on to talk about his UFC 258 main card fight against Maki Pitolo. Marquez discusses the long road back from his injury and how he’s excited about this matchup. Julian Marquez knows this is a fan-friendly fight and expects the judges not to be needed. He also touches on his podcast with Kendra Lust.

Gillian Robertson joins the program again to preview her UFC 258 fight against Miranda Maverick. Robertson discusses making a quick turnaround and getting the chance to work with Stephen Thompson for a few days for this camp.

Anthony Hernandez closes out the show to preview his UFC 258 fight against Rodolfo Vieira. Hernandez knows this is a fight he has to keep standing but is confident he will be able to piece Vieira up. He also is glad the fight will now take place in Las Vegas.

