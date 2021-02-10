Nate Diaz uninterested in Jake Paul fight right now, but believes it will “for sure” happen

Nate Diaz appears open to a fight with Jake Paul down the line.

After Paul knocked out Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. undercard he called out several MMA fighters. Among those he called out were Ben Askren, Dillon Danis, Conor McGregor, and Nate Diaz.

Although many didn’t think a fight with any of them would happen, he is set to box Askren on April 17. After that, Diaz says he believes he and Paul will for sure fight.

“No, not at that moment, no. But, at some point for sure,” Diaz said to ESPN.

Why Nate Diaz wants to fight Jake Paul is to shut him up after everything he has said. He has called out several fighters and talked trash to all of them which Diaz wasn’t a fan of. The goal is for Diaz is to beat up Paul in an easy payday for him.

“He was just talking some serious fighting words to Conor. When I said something it was because he was saying stuff to Conor and those are some real fighting words for a guy who is signed to fight in a real fight,” Nate Diaz said. “You are challenging us to a boxing match with real fighting words. No one is going to speak, even Conor doesn’t want to give him any clout.

“Someone needs to tell this guy to shut up, I wasn’t trying to have anybody’s back. But, you are talking fighting words, it doesn’t make no sense when people do that,” Diaz continued. “It is like people talking like that and challenging somebody to a basketball (game). Boxing is just boxing it is only one-piece of a fight. So, someone is going to f**k you up if you don’t watch it.”

For now, Nate Diaz is focusing on his return to MMA as he hopes two to four times this year. After that, perhaps the fight with Jake Paul will materalize.

Would you like to see Nate Diaz fight Jake Paul?