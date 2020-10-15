Israel Adesanya continues to torment Paulo Costa following win at UFC 253

Undefeated UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (20-0 MMA) continues to torment Paulo Costa following their clash at UFC 253.

‘Stylebender’ and ‘The Eraser’ collided in the headliner of last month’s UFC 253 pay-per-view event on Fight Island. While many were expecting the contest to result in a “fight of the year” performance, that did not prove to be the case.

Instead, Israel Adesanya did what he promised and that was make things “look easy” in his bout with the previously undefeated Brazilian. The Nigerian-born fighter ultimately walked away with a second round TKO victory.

Despite winning his bout with Costa in convincing fashion, Adesanya has continued to torment ‘The Eraser‘ on social media.

That could be due to how Paulo Costa has handled his first career defeat, and the fact that the Brazilian has insinuated that “something happened” just prior to their battle at UFC 253.

On Wednesday Israel Adesanya once again added fuel to his burning rivalry with Paulo Costa sharing the following message on Twitter.

“Happy Hump Day! In this game you must assert your dominance as the alpha male dog. +100” – Adesanya captioned a video of him dry humping Costa.

While ‘Stylebender’ still has some potential new challenges at middleweight like Jared Cannonier, he has already wiped out the majority of the divisions top contenders.

Israel Adesanya currently holds UFC wins over perennial middleweight contenders Marvin Vettori, Derek Brunson, Anderson Silva, Kelvin Gastelum, Robert Whittaker, Yoel Romero and now of course the aforementioned Paulo Costa.

The promotions reigning middleweight champion, Adesanya, has recently flirted with the idea of moving up in weight to challenge newly crowned 205lbs champion Jan Blachowicz. However, nothing has been made official as of this time.

Are you surprised that Israel Adesanya continues to torment Paulo Costa following his decisive victory over the Brazilian at UFC 253? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 14, 2020