Emmanuel Sanchez expects to put on a “dominating performance” and finish Patricio Pitbull to become the new champ

Emmanuel Sanchez is eager to show how much he improved since November 15, 2018.

On that date, Sanchez lost a decision to Patricio Pitbull for the featherweight title. It was a back-and-forth fight with both men hurting the other. Since the fight, both men have gone undefeated with Pitbull winning the lightweight title as well. But, in the main event of Bellator 255, which serves as the semifinals of the featherweight grand prix, Sanchez is eager to exact his revenge.

“This grand prix is a revenge tour. I got one back on Daniel Weichel last round, I’ll get this one back against Pitbull,” Sanchez said to BJPENN.com. “I’ve had the hardest road in this entire grand prix. When it is all said and done, I’ll beat two undefeated fighters, the champ and a guy that beat me in the past.”

Sanchez knows he has improved and learned a lot from the loss to Pitbull. He also knows how to fight the Brazilian which he expects will translate into a dominating performance.

Yet, in order to put on a dominating performance, Sanchez knows he has to finish the champ. He knows he has the power to KO him, but he says if Pitbull shoots on him he will submit him.

“He taught me a very valuable lesson and I can’t wait to go out there and show him and the world what he taught me,” Sanchez said. “I grew a lot from that fight. That loss has made me a much better and wiser fighter. I’m smarter in there and I don’t feel like he has changed that much. He is great but the opponents he has fought since we fought haven’t threatened him. With my style and my pressure and what I have done to him, I know I can stop this man.

“I know he is explosive and he will try to finish me, but I’ll finish him. I’m going to use my reach advantage and use my size and power in this fight,” Sanchez continued. “I have one-punch KO power and I will show it off in this fight. But, I can stop him anywhere, so if he tries to take me down, I’ll submit him. I’m going to nullify his game and shut him down in a dominating performance.”

If Emmanuel Sanchez does beat Patricio Pitbull on Friday night at Bellator 255 he will become the new featherweight champ. However, he says he won’t feel like the champ until he beats AJ McKee in the finals of the featherweight grand prix.

“It will be the cherry on top. But, I won’t feel like the champ until I beat McKee. I know I will be crowned the champion after this fight but I still have to face McKee in the finals and to me, that fight is for the belt. I want to be the last one standing out of the 16,” Sanchez concluded.

