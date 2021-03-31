Khabib Nurmagomedov roasts Tony Ferguson for continuously calling him out after retirement

Khabib Nurmagomedov has taken a shot at Tony Ferguson.

Ever since they were first booked to fight one another, Ferguson has been trash-talking Nurmagomedov. Then, after the lightweight champ retired from the sport in October, “El Cucuy” blasted him for not fighting him and has claimed Nurmagomedov retired 29-1. However, Nurmagomedov doesn’t appear to think that is true as he blasted Ferguson for focusing on him instead of Beneil Dariush.

You have a fight soon, your opponent is very tough and most underestimated in lightweight division, focus on him. I wish you and your family best, even though you look like a shit. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) March 31, 2021

As Nurmagomedov says, Ferguson has a very tough fight at UFC 262 as he is set to fight Beneil Dariush. It’s a crossroads fight for El Cucuy who is on a two-fight losing streak and was dominated in both fights.

Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 to defend his lightweight title. Before that, he also submitted Poirier and McGregor to defend his lightweight strap. Following the win over Gaethje, “The Eagle” retired from the sport, and just recently, White acknowledged the retirement.

Tony Ferguson, meanwhile, is on a two-fight losing streak after being dominated in back-to-back fights by Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje. Before the losses, “El Cucuy” was on a 12-fight winning streak with wins over Anthony Pettis, Kevin Lee, Donald Cerrone, and Rafael dos Anjos among others.

With Khabib Nurmagomedov taking shots at Tony Ferguson it proves the rivalry between the two is not done. Although the Russian is retired, and Ferguson on a losing skid, it’s likely the two will never fight one another which is disappointing for MMA fans. That was the fight that got away, but the two will no doubt continue to take shots at one another.

What do you make of Khabib Nurmagomedov roasting Tony Ferguson?