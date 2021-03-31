Nate Diaz aka “King Nate Dog” says Dustin Poirier is scared of him

UFC welterweight superstar Nate Diaz took to social media to take another shot at Conor McGregor and he also took aim at Dustin Poirier.

Diaz and Poirier were supposed to meet at UFC 230 in November 2018 but “The Diamond” was forced to pull out with injury. They never ended up meeting, but after Poirier defeated McGregor at UFC 257 in January, Diaz suggested that the fight to make was him against Poirier. However, that fight never happened, either, as McGregor and Poirier will run it back for a third time this summer at UFC 264. Diaz, meanwhile, was recently booked for his comeback fight against Leon Edwards in the co-main event of UFC 262 in May in Houston.

On Wednesday, the longtime rivals McGregor and Diaz continued to trade barbs with each other on social media. After McGregor took to his Twitter to suggest that the UFC create a “McGregor belt” for his trilogy fight against Poirier, Diaz clapped back by telling McGregor to remember who finished him back when they fought. Diaz then posted a picture of his catchweight fight with Rory Markham in 2011 that Diaz took despite Markham coming in overweight. That led to McGregor taking another shot at Diaz, only for Diaz to return fire by clapping back at not only McGregor but also and Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Don’t forget Dustin fucked u up

But he’s scared of me

You are both some bitches

And I slapped kabob he was scared with no counter

And he owned you

so who’s the real king

Me bitch that’s who King Nate dog 👑 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 31, 2021

Don’t expect McGregor and Diaz to give up the grudge anytime soon. These two rivals clearly do not like each other and they probably never will. As for Poirier, it’s interesting that Diaz brought him up, but perhaps he’s angling for the winner of that fight next.

Do you think we will ever see Nate Diaz fight Dustin Poirier?