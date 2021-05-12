Paul Daley signs new contract with Bellator, fights Jason Jackson in potential No. 1 contender bout next

Welterweight KO artist Paul Daley has signed a new contract with Bellator and fights Jason Jackson in a potential No. 1 contender bout next.

Daley is coming off of an incredible KO win over Sabah Homasi at Bellator 257 in one of the most exciting fights of the year. The win over Homasi gives Daley a three-fight win streak with other recent victories over Erick Silva and Saad Awad, and it has also earned him a new contract with Bellator under President Scott Coker, his old boss in his Strikeforce days.

According to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Daley has signed a new deal with Bellator. The promotion officially announced on Wednesday that the first fight on his contract will be a 175lbs catchweight bout against Jason Jackson at Bellator 260 in June. A win over Jackson and Daley could very well be next in line to fight for the Bellator welterweight title.

Paul Daley has signed a new contract with Bellator, I’m told. First fight on the deal will be a 175-pound fight against Jason Jackson on June 11. pic.twitter.com/LKtEVaitNW — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 12, 2021

Daley (43-17-2) has been fighting exclusively in Bellator since 2015, going 8-4 overall in the promotion during that time. In addition to the aforementioned wins, Daley also has a notable KO win over Lorenz Larkin in Bellator, as well, a win that looks very good on his resume. Of course, Daley has also lost four times in Bellator, to Michael Page, Jon Fitch, Rory MacDonald, and Douglas Lima. Daley is a fan favorite and is always in fun fights.

Lima takes on No. 1 contender Yaroslav Amosov in the main event of Bellator 260, while Daley takes on Jackson in the co-main event. Depending on how impressive either Daley or Jackson is in victory, the winner of that bout could potentially earn a 170lbs title shot.

