Edson Barboza tells Max Holloway or Calvin Kattar to accept the fight: “It will be a great fight, let’s go”

Edson Barboza has his eyes on Max Holloway or Calvin Kattar for his next fight.

Barboza returned to the win column at UFC Fight Island 5 with a decision win over Makwan Amirkhani. The victory snapped his three-fight losing skid although many believe he beat Paul Felder and Dan Ige in his featherweight debut. So, when it was announced he won the fight, it was a major sigh of relief for the Brazilian.

“I thought I did a good job and I’m very happy. Now, I’m excited for the next one as I’m already in the gym training,” Barboza said to BJPENN.com. “I was worried about the decision as the last two everyone knew I won. When we went to the decision I’m like f**k it’s going to happen again.”

Now, following the win, Barboza says he is healthy and has two names in mind for his next fight in Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar.

“Me vs. Holloway and me vs. Kattar would be great fights. They are both great strikers, big names,” Barboza said. “They would be fun fights for sure. I train for these top guys and I want to test myself against the best guys.

“I’m healthy. Maybe December or January, let’s go. Max Holloway or Calvin Kattar, it will be a great fight, let’s go,” he continued. “I have fought the best guys and I always put on a good show, so Holloway or Kattar, those would be great fights as I deserve a top guy at 145.”

Although Edson Barboza picked up his first win at 145, he says he is still open to moving back up to 155 if it is against a top-guy like Paul Felder.

However, for the Brazilian, he remains clear he is much better at featherweight than he was at lightweight.

“I feel more healthy as when I fought at 155 I was keeping my weight high. I’m a skinny man,” Barboza said. “I stay healthy at 145 and I do everything right, my power is there and I’m faster. Making 145 is really easy, just give me six weeks.”

For now, Barboza is back in the gym training waiting for the next fight offer where he hopes it will be Holloway or Kattar’s name on it. If that turns out to be the case, he knows a win over either guy would earn him the next title shot.

“Imagine me vs. Volkanovski. He is a great fighter, although I don’t think he beat Holloway twice, he is a great champ. The division is wide open though,” Barboza concluded.

Would you want to see Edson Barboza vs. Max Holloway or Calvin Kattar next?