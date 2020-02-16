UFC Rio Rancho Results: Jan Blachowicz KO’s Corey Anderson (Video)

A key light heavyweight bout between perennial division contenders Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz headlines tonight’s UFC Rio Rancho event.

Tonight’s bout will serve as a rematch, as Anderson and Blachowicz had previously collided at UFC 191, with ‘Overtime’ emerging victorious by way of decision.

Corey Anderson (13-4 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Rio Rancho main event on a four-fight win streak, his latest being a first round TKO victory over Johnny Walker at UFC 244.

Meanwhile, Jan Blachowicz (25-8 MMA) is coming off a split-decision victory over Ronaldo Souza in his most recent Octagon appearance. Prior to that, the ‘Prince of Cieszyn’ was coming off a sensational knockout victory over former middleweight title holder Luke Rockhold.

Round one of the UFC Rio Rancho main event begins and Blachowicz comes out quickly with a jab. Anderson returns fire with a pair of low kick. He throws out a jab of his own. Anderson looks for a right but misses the mark. Jan goes to the body with a jab. Anderson shoots in for a takedown but it is not there. He tosses out a front kick but Blachowicz counters with a left. He throws an uppercut and then another left that partially connects. Corey Anderson comes forward now and rips the body. Another left hook lands for Jan Blachowicz. He fires off a combination. Anderson clips him with a back fist but it really had no power. Jan Blachowicz with a right hand and that floors Anderson. This one is all over. WOW!

Official UFC Rio Rancho Result: Jan Blachowicz def. Corey Anderson via KO in Round 1

Who would you like to see Jan Blachowicz fight next following his knockout victory over Corey Anderson at tonight’s UFC event in New Mexico? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com February 15, 2020

Stay glued to this site for all of your mixed martial arts news!